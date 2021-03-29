2021 March 29 11:06

Navigation season starts in Azov-Don Basin of Russia's IWW

Navigation-2021 opens three days ahead of schedule



The Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) says that the Azov-Don Basin Administration started the navigation season of 2021 on March 28, three days ahead of schedule. The navigation is open on the Don river between 2,875 km (Volgodonsk) and 3,121 km (Aksay).



The season was started in view of favorable hydrometeorological conditions in the Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW (early clearance of ice) upon the request of shipping companies, Prime Shipping and Donrechflot, approved by Rosmorrechflot.



The first ships, Yapet and Dafna of Prime Shipping, entered the Azov-Don Basin at midnight on March 28 and passed the Kochetkovsky hydrosystem towards the Volga river at 10:10, Moscow time. The ships are to be loaded with oil products.



Donrechflot ships left the port of Rostov-on-Don for the port of Ust-Donetsk where they are to be loaded with coal.



