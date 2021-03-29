2021 March 29 10:11

Port of Helsinki throughput in January-February 2021 fell by 1% YoY

The port’s container throughput climbed by 0.5%

In January-February 2021, the Port of Helsinki (Finland) handled 2.17 million tonnes of cargo (-1%, year-on-year), the port authority says. According to the statement, handling of dry bulk cargo fell by 29.5% to 238,049 tonnes, container throughput climbed by 0.5% to 76,723 TEUs. Turnover of trucks and semitrailers declined by 1% to 93,736 units.

In the reporting period, passenger traffic fell by 81.4% to 269,760 people.



The number of ship calls dropped by 5.2% to 1,058 units.



The Port of Helsinki is one of the largest ports in Finland, the largest passenger port and the third largest in the Baltic Sea. The Port of Helsinki accounts for 77% of Finland's passenger traffic. In 2020, the port handled 13.3 mln t of cargo.