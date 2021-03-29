2021 March 29 09:25

Oil prices decrease in response to Suez Canal news

Oil prices fell by 2.02%-2.18%

As of March 29, 08:07, Moscow time, Brent Crude futures for June settlement were trading 2.02% lower to settle at $63.13 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for May pril delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 2.18% to close at $59.64 a barrel.

Crude oil prices decrease in response to news about refloating of the containership in the Suez Canal.