2021 March 29 13:26

Norwegian Ship Design chosen to design the world’s first hydrogen powered cargo ship

HeidelbergCement Norway and Felleskjøpet AGRI has awarded Egil Ulvan Rederi the prestigious contract to build and operate the world’s first zero emission cargo ship. The ship concept has been developed in close cooperation with Norwegian Ship Design – TNSDC, a Norwegian ship design and engineering company, the naval architecture and marine engineering firm said.



The two cargo owners, HeidelbergCement and Felleskjøpet, aim to establish a sustainable transport system without emissions of greenhouse gases. The transport system will combine the cargoes of the two companies, carrying aggregates from western to eastern Norway and grain in the opposite direction. Through a tender process, facilitated by the Green Shipping Programme, a public-private partnership, Egil Ulvan Rederi has been selected to develop, build and operate a zero emission cargo ship. Competition has been fierce, with 31 ship owners competing for the contract through a six month long process.



The ideas incorporated in the new hydrogen powered vessel have been developed jointly by us and Norwegian Ship Design. Egil Ulvan Rederi and Norwegian Ship Design have jointly presented technical solutions with focus on energy efficiency and thus reduced fuel costs, in several meetings with the cargo owners and experts from DNV.



The ship concept has the project name “With Orca” - Powered by Nature, as a significant part of the energy required to operate the vessel will be harvested directly from the nature trough two large rotor sails. The vessel’s sailing route will mostly be in open waters in the North Sea, where wind conditions are good for wind assisted propulsion. To counter drifting, the vessel will be equipped with a specially developed keel. It is our clear belief that direct use of nature’s own forces will be an important part in reducing our carbon footprint.



During 2021 the ship concept will be fully developed and optimized, aiming at ordering the vessel by the end of the year. The ship shall enter operation in early 2024.



About the vessel

Project name «With Orca» - Powered by Nature

Self-unloading bulk vessel – zero emission

Length about 88 m.

Deadweight abt. 5500 ton

Powered by hydrogen and wind

Hydrogen is stored in compressed form onboard.

Two rotor sails for wind assisted propulsion.

Highly efficient hull and propulsion solutions.

Hydrogen fuelled internal combustion engine with add-ons for increased efficiency.

Many measures for premier energy efficiency.

Significant content of Norwegian equipment.

About Egil Ulvan Rederi AS



Family owned ship owner based in Trondheim, Norway. Established in 1919 and operates five general cargo carriers along the coast of Norway and in the North and Baltic seas, as well as two LNG fuelled bulk vessels delivering fish feed to fish farms in Norway. The company has a ship under construction at Tersan Shipyard in Turkey. The LNG fuelled ship has many new and innovative solutions. The owners also part owns and manages a fleet of self-unloading bulk carriers through Halten AS. The owners are active in the company and have a “hands on” approach. They also have proven ability for pioneering and building novel solutions.



About Norwegian Ship Design



Norwegian Ship Design delivers first class Ship Design, Consultancy- and Advisory services. NSD strives to become the leading and preferred ship design and engineering partner for energy efficient and low or zero emission ships for the future. Norwegian Ship Design is one of only a few fully independent ship design companies without any bond of interest to equipment suppliers, shipyards or any other parties. The naval architecture and marine engineering firm specializes on battery powered ships, and now participates in the development of hydrogen fuelled and wind assisted ship designs. NSD has inhouse, first-class competency in all relevant disciplines needed for new building or retrofit projects, as well as a network of experienced partners.