2021 March 29 12:33

Konecranes to deliver 17 next-generation S-series cranes to wind power producer in Estonia

Konecranes has won an order with Tbhawt Manufacturing in Estonia for 17 S-series overhead cranes and two CXTD wire rope hoist cranes. The order, booked in February 2021, reflects the growing popularity of Konecranes’ synthetic rope crane and shows the company’s commitment to helping customers and industries grow and transform so they run more efficiently, sustainably and safely.



Tbhawt Manufacturing produces eco-friendly and affordable products including wind turbines. Given the critical importance of precision in their work, they turned to Konecranes’ S-series cranes for their efficiency, speed, reliability and safety features. The total order of 19 cranes will be delivered in December 2021.



“The new cranes will help us to overcome the main problems that arise in production, because thanks to the synthetic rope the S-series hoists have a smooth and load-sensitive lifting speed, which is exactly suitable for lifting parts,” said Tbhawt Manufacturing Chief Operating Officer Grigory Levkovets.



The Konecranes S-series’ synthetic rope makes it easy to carry loads and safe to handle as it is barb free and requires no lubrication, resulting in reduced cost of maintenance for the rope drum and sheaves. Its revolutionary trolley and reeving arrangement reduces wheels loads up to 45% compared to previous hoist generations.



A strong focus on customers and commitment to business growth and continuous improvement make Konecranes a lifting industry leader. This is underpinned by investments in digitalization and technology, plus our work to make material flows more efficient with solutions that decarbonize the economy and advance circularity and safety.



Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports, and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2020, Group sales totaled EUR 3.2 billion. The Group has around 16,900 employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).