2021 March 29 11:23

MOL establish chief country representatives for U.S.A. and Russia

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) announced to establish the "Chief Country Representative of United States of America" under the "Chief Executive Representative of North America, Central America & Caribbean", and "Chief Country Representative of Russia" under "Chief Executive Representative of Europe, Africa", effective April 1, 2021.

Nation and Name of Chief Country Representatives







MOL has expanded its base in the United States, and set up business focusing on the automobile industry, which has a broad range of supporting industries, as well as the energy sector. The company looks to enhance its ability to gather and analyze information, including key national economic data, as it strives to develop new business in the U.S. market.



In addition, MOL has participated in the Arctic LNG Project as one of the pioneering corporations on the Russia/Arctic Route project (*1), and moved ahead with use of the Arctic route as a shorter link between Europe and East Asia. The company will continue to accumulate new projects on the Russia/Arctic route, which will become more important in the coming years.



MOL positions the United States and Russia as key strategic nations, and works to meet customer needs more effectively by drawing upon the MOL Group's collective strengths.



Some of the executive officers responsible for regions, chief executive representatives, and chief country representatives were changed as per the new organization below effective April 1, 2020. (changes from April 1 are marked with (*) and changes from January 1 are marked with (**)) In addition, the company will allocate assistants to chief country representatives to enhance regional operating structures.