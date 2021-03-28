  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 28 15:36

    NAPA, MOL, and ClassNK agree to joint further development for a comprehensive navigational risk monitoring system

    The grounding risk monitoring system, based on the NAPA Fleet Intelligence platform, has proven successful in its proof-of-concept stage and will provide new capabilities for mitigating and monitoring navigational risks Helsinki, Finland and Tokyo, Japan 25 March 2021 – NAPA, the leading maritime software, service and data analysis provider, alongside leading classification society, ClassNK, and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), has announced that the software they have been collaborating on to intelligently monitor and mitigate grounding risks has been verified as successful in its proof-of-concept stage. Following the proof-of-concept stage, MOL, NAPA and ClassNK have agreed to the joint further development for a comprehensive navigational risk monitoring system.

    The grounding risk monitoring system, which is based on ship performance monitoring and voyage planning platform, NAPA Fleet Intelligence, combines many data sources, such as position data, sea depth and navigational charts, to provide a robust and accurate fleet-wide platform to reduce grounding risk. The system also provides carefully calculated alerts and notifications to crew onboard, as well as those onshore if vessels operate in a high-risk way, strengthening ship-shore connectivity and enhancing response time.

    The development of the vessel grounding risk monitoring system could help reduce future grounding incidents and increase the shipping industry’s safety standards. In the proof-of-concept stage, in collaboration with MOL, NAPA tested algorithms and warning mechanisms by using them to analyse historical vessel movements, proving that the system would have been able to mitigate against any past incidents in this sample. The project also saw ClassNK apply their expertise throughout the entire process, while NAPA applied its big data expertise with MOL during the proof-of-concept phase. All parties played an important role in evaluating the concept in practice, distinguishing an effective, easily implementable, affordable grounding risk monitoring software solution for fleet-wide application.

    Based on the results of the proof of concept, an integrated risk monitoring system for operation, including monitoring of stranding, is also being developed. The new system will monitor risk factors such as the formation of volatile or unpredictable weather on a vessel’s given route. Additional technologies to monitor risk while anchored or moored are also currently being developed.

    Commenting on the collaboration, Naoki Mizutani, Managing Director at NAPA Japan, said: “The development of this software marks a new frontier in the intelligent application of big data in reducing grounding out at sea and other navigational risks. The success of the proof of concept with our valued partners, MOL and ClassNK, reinforces the value of big data analysis in enabling more informed decision making to increase safety and efficiency.” Satoshi Fujii, General Manager of MOL’s Smart Shipping Division, said:” We are very pleased with the results of the proof-of-concept stage of the vessel grounding risk monitoring software, in collaboration with NAPA and ClassNK. With the proof-of-concept stage having been made possible within a limited time frame, re-affirming both NAPA’s and ClassNK’s technical capabilities as a result of an effective and practical monitoring system – we are looking forward to developing and implementing this system to our vessels in order to ensure the safety of our fleet.”

    Dr. Toshiro Arima, Corporate Officer and General Manager of Digital Transformation Center at ClassNK also commented: “Collaboration is key to enhancing safety and increasing efficiencies. With that being said, we are glad we have combined our diverse expertise to extensive operational data for the successful creation of a fleet-wide solution to reduce vessel grounding risk. Following the contribution by our expertise to the proof-of-concept, we hope to continue being involved in the system also from the standpoint of verifying its function and effectiveness.”

    About NAPA
    In its over 30 years of operation, NAPA has become a global leader in developing and scaling software, services and data analysis for a safer, smarter, and more sustainable maritime industry. NAPA operates globally, with 190 employees in eleven countries in Europe, Asia and the Americas, and has a turnover of more than €25.6m. To date, NAPA has 420 user organizations for its design solutions and nearly 3,000 installations onboard vessels.

    About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.
    MOL, as a multimodal transport group, meets the needs of the era in a wide variety of fields. MOL’s activities are truly borderless, based on the operation of one of the world’s largest merchant fleets, backed by expertise and technology developed throughout over 130-year history. The MOL Group is promoting technological development using ICT to achieve “Provision of ‘stress-free services,’ which it will offer from the customer’s perspective”, the further enhancement of tools to support safe operation, and the deeper reductions in environmental impact.

    About ClassNK
    Founded in 1899, ClassNK is a ship classification society dedicated to safer and cleaner seas. ClassNK provides diverse technical services including surveys and classifications of ships and marine structures based on its own rules, statutory certifications on behalf of more than 110 flag states, management system certifications in line with ISO and other  international standards. ClassNK joins the project to explore the appropriate ways to assess ship safety in the digital era based on the concept of ClassNK Digital Grand Design 2030.

Другие новости по темам: ClassNK, NAPA Fleet Intelligence platform, vessel grounding, MOL, NAPA  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 28

15:36 NAPA, MOL, and ClassNK agree to joint further development for a comprehensive navigational risk monitoring system
14:07 Port of Gothenburg market share increases
13:22 Lux Research predicts autonomous vehicle market to be a $50 billion opportunity by 2040
12:15 Coast Guard ends voyage of two vessels in SoCal for safety violations
11:09 NEPTUN WERFT delivers river cruise ship duo to Viking River Cruises

2021 March 27

15:17 USCG investigating unknown sheen in Brunswick, Ga
14:28 ABP unveils ambitious vision for Port of Lowestoft in support of SNS energy sector
13:39 The 87,000-dwt M.V. "Ocean Perkasa" bulk carrier delivered
12:53 Coldplay adopts Interceptor to join the Ocean Cleanup mission
11:37 Yang Ming posts 2020 net profit of $404.9 million
10:56 SITC partners with Nippon Express to launch news sea-rail combined container service “New Land-Sea Corridor”

2021 March 26

18:36 exactEarth launches exactAIS Platinum Plus service
18:06 Port of Rotterdam Authority now manages wet and dry infrastructure in Dordrecht Inland Seaport
17:54 Oboronlogistics ensures transport accessibility of Kaliningrad Region under RF Government’s plan
17:36 KCC’s newbuilding program near completion with the delivery of the seventh CLEANBU vessel
17:16 Wan Hai Lines confirms orders for 5 new vessels
17:00 This year’s first shift of cadets completed their sailing practice on Nadezhda sailboat
16:42 Port of Amsterdam wants to be the frontrunner in transition
16:31 Port of Antwerp, Fluxys, and Titan LNG celebrate the christening of a new LNG bunker barge
16:30 Short-sea terminal to be opened at the Port of Gothenburg
16:05 Last icebreaker leaves port of Rotterdam
15:53 Industry-leading container tracking system now available at 65% of APM Terminals’ facilities
15:31 Nevsky Shipyard lays down keel section of mid-size sea tanker Vasily Nikitin of Project 23130
15:04 MAN 175D engines to power world’s largest live-fish carrier
14:38 Rosmorrechflot’s Basin Authorities to take delivery of 18 service ships in 2021
14:13 Platts and SEA-LNG announce a new collaboration to improve the visibility of LNG fuel pricing
13:49 Dredging at Russia’s IWW planned by Rosmorrechflot to total 21.7 million cubic meters in 2021
13:20 Methanol Institute welcomes Maersk as association’s newest member
12:37 Annual capacity of Russian ports to be increased by 44 million tonnes this year
12:14 Haldor Topsoe and Nel ASA to offer end-to-end green ammonia and eMethanol™ solutions
11:56 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard commences launching third diesel-electric submarine of Project 636.3
11:38 Shell completes its first LNG bunkering operation at the Port of Gibraltar
11:21 World’s fastest all-electric passenger ship to launch in Stockholm
11:11 Yamal LNG reaches fifty million tons milestone
10:27 Bunker prices decrease at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:54 Severnaya Verf starts cutting steel for ninth trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO Group
09:35 Oil prices increase
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of March 25

2021 March 25

18:30 Port of Antwerp created its digital twin based on Antwerp Port Information & Control Assistant (APICA)
18:12 Damen Shipyards Cape Town launches SA Navy’s first multi-mission inshore patrol vessel
18:07 Dogger Bank Wind Farm unveils design for operations and maintenance base at the Port of Tyne
17:38 Information on Big Port of Saint Petersburg in RF Seaports Register amended
17:26 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 12, 2021
17:16 Aker Solutions partners up for sustainable energy projects in the UK
16:51 ClassNK begins joint investigative research with Sompo Japan on risk assessment of autonomous ships
16:42 Bunker prices are going down at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
16:36 PETRONAS becomes world's first to produce LNG from two floating facilities
16:20 Astrakhan Ship Repair Yard lays down rescue tugboat of Project 22870 named Mikhail Chekov
15:13 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga invested over RUB 21 million in its development in 2020
14:15 MAN Energy Solutions lands large VLCC order
13:58 RF Government’s Environment Supervision Agency resumes inspection of stevedores
13:11 Aries Marine and ABS complete JDP Using 3D Models to streamline the class process
12:49 Russian Federal Fisheries Agency set to upgrade fish terminals of Murmansk seaport
12:05 Boskalis expands Marker Wadden with two new nature islands
11:53 Finnpilot in 2020: the continuity of pilotage activities was safeguarded through successful protective measures
11:05 Wilhelmsen sets up to USD 500 million investment target for renewables
10:38 Enel X and Fincantieri commit to the energy transition for maritime transport in Italy
10:34 Dmitry Bystrov appointed as Managing Director of Nobel Brothers Shipyard
10:12 NOVATEK obtains North-Gydanskiy license area
09:49 Damen teams up with MO4 to support sustainable energy production offshore