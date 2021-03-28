  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 28 14:07

    Port of Gothenburg market share increases

    The Port of Gothenburg is by far the largest container port in Sweden. Official figures recently published show that the port has grown even more in relation to other ports in Sweden and Europe, the Port of Gothenburg news release said.

    Container volumes at the Port of Gothenburg rose by 0.5 per cent in 2020. This can be compared with recent figures published by the employer organisation "Ports of Sweden" and the government agency "Transport Analysis", which show that volumes passing through Swedish ports as a whole fell by more than one per cent.

    The Port of Gothenburg has continued to take a larger share of the Swedish market. Some 1.6 million TEUs were handled in Sweden last year, of which more than 770,000, or 48 per cent, passed through the Port of Gothenburg. The Port of Gothenburg market share is up by one percentage point compared with 2019.

    “Whilst Covid-19 has resulted in an uncertain year for many industries, the Port of Gothenburg has succeeded in offering security and continuity for its customers. We have managed to remain open throughout the pandemic, call numbers have been stable, and the shipping companies have prioritised the Port of Gothenburg. Rail operators have also done an amazing job, and we have managed to increase the proportion of rail-borne containerised goods even further. The port as a whole has become a byword for reliability, and that makes me incredibly proud,” said Elvir Dzanic, Gothenburg Port Authority chief executive.

    The Port of Gothenburg has also managed to strike a balance between imports and exports. Imported containers can be quickly emptied and used for exports, and as a result the shortage of containers worldwide has not been felt to the same extent. Greater collaboration and more joint campaigns with the port’s inland terminals have also mitigated the potential impact of the container shortage on the Swedish market.

    Stable economy as a basis for continued investment
    It has alsobeen a stable year for the portin economic terms, with the continuation of investments that were already under way. The Svea transshipment terminal has now been completed, and momentum in the Skandia Gateway fairway project and construction of the new Arendal 2 terminal has been maintained. Both projects are proceeding according to plan.

    “We have strengthened our balance sheet during the year by reducing future loan requirements. This has allowed us to continue investing in the environment, digitalisation, and other initiatives to increase customer value, and making freight transport in the future even more efficient and environmentally sound,” said Elvir Dzanic.

    From an international perspective, the Port of Gothenburg also fared well during the year with many of the major ports around the world reporting a significant fall in volumes. Container movements at the 15 largest ports in Europe were down by an average of 2.8 per cent last year.

    “We are extremely pleased that we are able to offer Swedish industry stability. It is demoralising when so many companies are having a hard time, but the figures show that here in Gothenburg we are getting something – maybe most things – right,” said Elvir Dzanic.

Другие новости по темам: performance, container volumes, Port of Gothenburg  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 28

15:36 NAPA, MOL, and ClassNK agree to joint further development for a comprehensive navigational risk monitoring system
14:07 Port of Gothenburg market share increases
13:22 Lux Research predicts autonomous vehicle market to be a $50 billion opportunity by 2040
12:15 Coast Guard ends voyage of two vessels in SoCal for safety violations
11:09 NEPTUN WERFT delivers river cruise ship duo to Viking River Cruises

2021 March 27

15:17 USCG investigating unknown sheen in Brunswick, Ga
14:28 ABP unveils ambitious vision for Port of Lowestoft in support of SNS energy sector
13:39 The 87,000-dwt M.V. "Ocean Perkasa" bulk carrier delivered
12:53 Coldplay adopts Interceptor to join the Ocean Cleanup mission
11:37 Yang Ming posts 2020 net profit of $404.9 million
10:56 SITC partners with Nippon Express to launch news sea-rail combined container service “New Land-Sea Corridor”

2021 March 26

18:36 exactEarth launches exactAIS Platinum Plus service
18:06 Port of Rotterdam Authority now manages wet and dry infrastructure in Dordrecht Inland Seaport
17:54 Oboronlogistics ensures transport accessibility of Kaliningrad Region under RF Government’s plan
17:36 KCC’s newbuilding program near completion with the delivery of the seventh CLEANBU vessel
17:16 Wan Hai Lines confirms orders for 5 new vessels
17:00 This year’s first shift of cadets completed their sailing practice on Nadezhda sailboat
16:42 Port of Amsterdam wants to be the frontrunner in transition
16:31 Port of Antwerp, Fluxys, and Titan LNG celebrate the christening of a new LNG bunker barge
16:30 Short-sea terminal to be opened at the Port of Gothenburg
16:05 Last icebreaker leaves port of Rotterdam
15:53 Industry-leading container tracking system now available at 65% of APM Terminals’ facilities
15:31 Nevsky Shipyard lays down keel section of mid-size sea tanker Vasily Nikitin of Project 23130
15:04 MAN 175D engines to power world’s largest live-fish carrier
14:38 Rosmorrechflot’s Basin Authorities to take delivery of 18 service ships in 2021
14:13 Platts and SEA-LNG announce a new collaboration to improve the visibility of LNG fuel pricing
13:49 Dredging at Russia’s IWW planned by Rosmorrechflot to total 21.7 million cubic meters in 2021
13:20 Methanol Institute welcomes Maersk as association’s newest member
12:37 Annual capacity of Russian ports to be increased by 44 million tonnes this year
12:14 Haldor Topsoe and Nel ASA to offer end-to-end green ammonia and eMethanol™ solutions
11:56 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard commences launching third diesel-electric submarine of Project 636.3
11:38 Shell completes its first LNG bunkering operation at the Port of Gibraltar
11:21 World’s fastest all-electric passenger ship to launch in Stockholm
11:11 Yamal LNG reaches fifty million tons milestone
10:27 Bunker prices decrease at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:54 Severnaya Verf starts cutting steel for ninth trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO Group
09:35 Oil prices increase
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of March 25

2021 March 25

18:30 Port of Antwerp created its digital twin based on Antwerp Port Information & Control Assistant (APICA)
18:12 Damen Shipyards Cape Town launches SA Navy’s first multi-mission inshore patrol vessel
18:07 Dogger Bank Wind Farm unveils design for operations and maintenance base at the Port of Tyne
17:38 Information on Big Port of Saint Petersburg in RF Seaports Register amended
17:26 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 12, 2021
17:16 Aker Solutions partners up for sustainable energy projects in the UK
16:51 ClassNK begins joint investigative research with Sompo Japan on risk assessment of autonomous ships
16:42 Bunker prices are going down at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
16:36 PETRONAS becomes world's first to produce LNG from two floating facilities
16:20 Astrakhan Ship Repair Yard lays down rescue tugboat of Project 22870 named Mikhail Chekov
15:13 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga invested over RUB 21 million in its development in 2020
14:15 MAN Energy Solutions lands large VLCC order
13:58 RF Government’s Environment Supervision Agency resumes inspection of stevedores
13:11 Aries Marine and ABS complete JDP Using 3D Models to streamline the class process
12:49 Russian Federal Fisheries Agency set to upgrade fish terminals of Murmansk seaport
12:05 Boskalis expands Marker Wadden with two new nature islands
11:53 Finnpilot in 2020: the continuity of pilotage activities was safeguarded through successful protective measures
11:05 Wilhelmsen sets up to USD 500 million investment target for renewables
10:38 Enel X and Fincantieri commit to the energy transition for maritime transport in Italy
10:34 Dmitry Bystrov appointed as Managing Director of Nobel Brothers Shipyard
10:12 NOVATEK obtains North-Gydanskiy license area
09:49 Damen teams up with MO4 to support sustainable energy production offshore