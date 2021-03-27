2021 March 27 15:17

USCG investigating unknown sheen in Brunswick, Ga

Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit (MSU) Savannah personnel are investigating a recurring mystery sheen emanating from the bank of the East River in Brunswick, Georgia.



The Coast Guard has been conducting an investigation since February 2019 to identify the source of the sheen across multiple waterfront properties.



Hard boom and absorbent materials have been placed around the discharge sites to recover any product that enters the water as the source of the sheen remains unknown at this time. MSU Savannah personnel are coordinating the investigation with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Georgia Department of Natural Resources and several effected property owners.



The Coast Guard has spill response contractors working to locate and secure the source of the sheen to prevent further environmental impacts to the East River.



Evidence points to an underground source being the root cause of the sheen and Coast Guard pollution investigators have determined the sheen is not connected with St. Simons Sound Incident’s on water salvage operations involving the Golden Ray vessel.