-
2021 March 27 13:39
The 87,000-dwt M.V. "Ocean Perkasa" bulk carrier delivered
MES-S completed and delivered 3rd Ship of MES-S’ Eco-Ship "neo87BC"
MITSUI E&S SHIPBUILDING CO., LTD. (MES-S) says it has completed and delivered an 87,000 dwt type bulk carrier M.V. "OCEAN PERKASA" (Hull No.1991) at its Chiba Shipyard on 25th March, 2021 to OCEAN PERKASA PTE. LTD., Republic of Singapore.
This is the 3rd ship of our "neo87BC", the seventh Eco-Ship line-up of "neo series", and the last newbuilding ship built and delivered at our Chiba Shipyard.
Key particulars:
Length overall 228.99m
Breadth (molded) 36.94m
Depth (molded) 19.95m
Gross Tonnage 48,245
Deadweight 87,594 metric tons
Main Engine MITSUI-MAN B&W 6S60ME-C10.5-HPSCR Diesel Engine x 1set
Service Speed abt. 14.5 knots
Complement 25 persons
Classification Society NK
Flag Singapore
Date of Delivery 25th March, 2021
Special Features:
- While focusing on the grain trade, especially in shallow-water ports in the North and South American continental rivers, the vessel is capable of handling the trade of coal, iron ore, and bauxite. Thus, the vessel provides excellent flexibility in ship allocation.
- Main Engine electronically controlled complies with MARPOL NOx restriction (Tier-III).
- Considering strengthened restriction for SOx, the vessel has multiple fuel oil tanks for switching of fuel oil.
- The newly developed hull form and energy-saving device make it possible to achieve high transport efficiency.
- It is the first neo series to apply the Harmonised Common Structural Rules (H-CSR).
- Compliance with the SOLAS Noise Code contributes to improve crew working and living environment.
2021 March 27
2021 March 26
2021 March 25
2021 March 24
|18:27
|Microplastic сollection device to be installed on Marusumi Paper's newbuilding wood chip carrier
|17:50
|Wan Hai Lines holds online ship naming ceremony