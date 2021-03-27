2021 March 27 13:39

The 87,000-dwt M.V. "Ocean Perkasa" bulk carrier delivered

MES-S completed and delivered 3rd Ship of MES-S’ Eco-Ship "neo87BC"



MITSUI E&S SHIPBUILDING CO., LTD. (MES-S) says it has completed and delivered an 87,000 dwt type bulk carrier M.V. "OCEAN PERKASA" (Hull No.1991) at its Chiba Shipyard on 25th March, 2021 to OCEAN PERKASA PTE. LTD., Republic of Singapore.



This is the 3rd ship of our "neo87BC", the seventh Eco-Ship line-up of "neo series", and the last newbuilding ship built and delivered at our Chiba Shipyard.



Key particulars:

Length overall 228.99m

Breadth (molded) 36.94m

Depth (molded) 19.95m

Gross Tonnage 48,245

Deadweight 87,594 metric tons

Main Engine MITSUI-MAN B&W 6S60ME-C10.5-HPSCR Diesel Engine x 1set

Service Speed abt. 14.5 knots

Complement 25 persons

Classification Society NK

Flag Singapore

Date of Delivery 25th March, 2021



Special Features: