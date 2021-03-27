2021 March 27 10:56

SITC partners with Nippon Express to launch news sea-rail combined container service “New Land-Sea Corridor”

Hong Kong based SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. says that it cooperated with Nippon Express for Vietnam-China-Europe “New Land-Sea Corridor” cross-border sea-rail combined transportation business, the container was loaded at Vietnam smoothly in March 2021, arriving Chongqing on 8th, March by New Land-Sea Corridor block train. And after completing custom clearance formalities, the container was dispatched to Europe by "Chongqing-Sinkiang-Europe" block train, SITC I



The cross-border business cooperating between Nippon Express and SITC is a successful attempt to open up the cross-border sea-rail combined transport channel for Southeast Asia—China--Europe via the New Land-Sea Corridor, which marks the expansion of SITC intermodal transportation services from China-Mongolia and China-Russia routes to China-Europe routes, providing customers with more comprehensive, higher quality and faster logistics services.



Hong Kong headquartered SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd., is a leading shipping logistics company in intra-Asia area. Its business scope covers container liner shipping, ship management, ship brokering, international freight forwarding, LCL, project logistics, logistics delivery, customs broker, warehousing, container depot, port, shipping agency, bulk cargo, etc. Until Dec 31, 2020, the company operates 90 vessels and 6 dry bulk carriers, including 64 self-owned vessels. The existing 72 services routes covers 14 countries and regions, 73 major ports in area of Mainland China, Japan, Korea ,Taiwan China, Hong Kong China, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Cambodia , Indonesia, Singapore, Brunei , Malaysia and Bengal. According to Alphaliner statistics, counted by capacity, SITC ranks No. 18 in the global container shipping enterprises as of Dec 31, 2020. The container transportation volume in 2018 exceeded 2.614 million TEU (excluding None-charge containers).