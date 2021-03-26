2021 March 26 17:54

Oboronlogistics ensures transport accessibility of Kaliningrad Region under RF Government’s plan

The railway ferry line Ust-Luga - Baltiysk is the only type of regular communication between Kaliningrad region and the main territory of the Russian Federation, which allows delivering of the bulk shipments without passing through the neighboring Baltic States. Operation of the ferry line is a strategically important task. Currently, Oboronlogistics LLC performs the functions of a single operator of the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line, responsible for the operation of the Ambal and Baltiysk vessels.



In March 2021 in the framework of the development of the region, the Government of Russian Federation approved a roadmap (comprehensive plan) for ensuring transport accessibility of Kaliningrad Region. The roadmap addresses the issues of optimizing routes, increasing cargo turnover, establishing competitive tariffs, and reconstructing the transport infrastructure of Kaliningrad Region. Oboronlogistics LLC has become an important participant in the implementation of this plan, along with the federal authorities and other structures responsible for the transport accessibility of Kaliningrad.



Increasing the cargo base of the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line is one of the fundamental factors for ensuring its smooth operation. According to the specialists of Oboronlogistics in order to create favorable economic conditions and increase the cargo base, it is considered appropriate to create a mechanism for providing state subsidies to shippers who supply products from (to) Kaliningrad region using the ferry line. The proposals of Oboronlogistics LLC were sent to the Ministry of Transport of Russian Federation.