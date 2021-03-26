2021 March 26 16:30

Short-sea terminal to be opened at the Port of Gothenburg

A new terminal service is due to commence at the Port of Gothenburg, dedicated to intra-European container transport. The terminal will be located at Skandiahamnen’s western quay and will be operated by APM Terminals, according to Port of Gothenburg's release.



“In the wake of the pandemic, new logistics patterns have evolved with goods owners moving parts of their global production system closer to Europe. Short sea is a growing segment, and we are pleased that APM Terminals is continuing to meet the needs of the market, and at the same time broadening the port’s overall service offering,” said Elvir Dzanic, Gothenburg Port Authority chief executive.

With short-sea handling focused on European destinations, for example suitable storage and transloading facilities close to the quayside are needed, to offer greater flexibility and a further incentive for transport purchasers to switch more intra-European freight from road to the more environmentally friendly sea alternative.

The terminal will be located at the Skandiahamnen western quay, which was recently renovated and reinforced in the lead-up to the Skandia Gateway fairway project. The area is currently being reviewed to determine what needs to be adapted, adjusted, or added to ensure the most efficient short-sea handling system possible.



It will also be possible to handle coastal and inland shipping at the new terminal. Loading and unloading of barges and smaller vessels that form the backbone of these modes of shipping have specific requirements that are currently being examined to ensure the best possible solutions can be put in place.