2021 March 26 17:36

KCC’s newbuilding program near completion with the delivery of the seventh CLEANBU vessel

On March 25, Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA (“KCC”) took delivery of the MV Bass from New Yangzi Shipyard in China. The MV Bass is the seventh of in total eight contracted CLEANBU combination carriers. MV Bass is scheduled to load her first cargo of clean petroleum products towards the end of April, according to the company's release.

Like her sister vessels, the MV Bass has been named after a fish/sea creature, honouring KCC’s commitment to clean oceans and environmentally friendly shipping.

The CLEANBUs are unique vessels both in terms of design, their unprecedented environmental performance, operational and technical efficiency. These vessels have up to 40% lower CO2 emissions per ton mile transported cargo compared to standard vessels, in line with IMO’s 2030 targets for shipping.

With the delivery of the MV Bass, KCC will operate a fleet of 16 combination carriers.

About Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA:

KCC is the world leader in combination carriers, owning and operating nine CABU and seven CLEANBU combination carriers with another one CLEANBU combination carriers on order for scheduled delivery in 2021. KCC’s combination carriers are built for transportation of both wet and dry bulk cargoes, being operated in trades where the vessels efficiently combine dry and wet cargoes with minimum ballast. Through their high utilization and efficiency, the vessels emit up to 40% less CO2 per transported ton compared to standard tanker and dry bulk vessels in current and targeted combination trading patterns.