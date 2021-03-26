2021 March 26 16:31

Port of Antwerp, Fluxys, and Titan LNG celebrate the christening of a new LNG bunker barge

Port of Antwerp, Fluxys, and Titan LNG have celebrated the christening of a new LNG bunker barge; the FlexFueler 002. Owned by gas infrastructure group, Fluxys and leading physical supplier of LNG, Titan LNG, the FlexFueler 002 makes LNG as a marine fuel widely available to vessels bunkering in the port, according to Port of Antwerp's release.

The FlexFueler 002 operates from its base at quay 526/528 and supplies LNG throughout the port and Western Scheldt. It is the third vessel to join Titan LNG’s expanding infrastructure in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region, operating in addition to the FlexFueler 001 and the Green Zeebrugge.

The demand for LNG is growing as its role in shipping’s energy transition is increasingly recognised. LNG reduces SOx and particulate emissions to negligible amounts, NOx by approximately 85%, and achieves significant GHG reductions. It also creates a pathway to decarbonisation through the introduction of bio- and synthetic-LNG, which both use the same infrastructure and engine technology.

Liquid biogas - from organic waste - and liquid synthetic methane - from green hydrogen and captured CO2 – are scalable solutions for the maritime sector, and the expanding LNG infrastructure in Port of Antwerp is fully future-proofed and able to supply carbon-neutral LNG.



The FlexFueler 002 provides flexible LNG bunkering, giving LNG fuelled vessels the option to bunker while loading or unloading cargo. It supports Port of Antwerp’s commitment to developing a multi fuel port, as well as improving local air quality.



About Titan LNG

As a leading independent supplier of LNG, Titan LNG is the frontrunner in economic and clean (bio)LNG supply to the marine and industrial sector in Europe. With headquarters in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp area, Titan LNG and its partners believe LNG should be easily accessible to all. Through building a global supply network, Titan LNG offers complete natural gas solutions: LNG bunkering, LNG transport and supply, LNG storage tank and vaporizer rental, including maintenance and service.



About Fluxys

Headquartered in Belgium, Fluxys is a fully independent gas infrastructure group with 1,200 employees active in gas transmission & storage and liquefied natural gas terminalling. Through its associated companies across Europe Fluxys operates 9,000 kilometers of pipeline and liquefied natural gas terminals totalling a yearly regasification capacity of 29 billion cubic meters. Among Fluxys’ subsidiaries is Euronext listed Fluxys Belgium, owner and operator of the infrastructure for gas transmission & storage and liquefied natural gas terminalling in Belgium.