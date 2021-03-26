2021 March 26 15:31

Nevsky Shipyard lays down keel section of mid-size sea tanker Vasily Nikitin of Project 23130

The tanker will be built for RF Navy



On 26 March 2021, Schliesselburg, Russia based Nevsky Shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) laid down the keel section of the medium-size sea tanker of Project 23130, Vasily Nikitin, IAA PortNews correspondent reports from the ceremony.



The tanker designed by Spetssudoproekt will be built for RF Navy.



According to the shipyard, it was the decision of RF Navy High Command to name the tanker after Vasily Nikitin.



On 25 December 2019, RF Navy took the delivery of 23130 design tanker Akademik Pashin built by Nevsky Shipyard.



Schliesselburg, Russia based Nevsky Shipyard (NSSZ) is one of the oldest enterprises of water transport in Russia’s North-West region, which has been building and repairing ships from 1952. Nevsky Shipyard’s production facilities are located on the left bank of the Neva River. The shipyard builds sea-going and inland vessels and performs repair and maintenance of any types. Its own shiplift enables Nevsky Shipyard to launch and lift for drydocking 150-m-long, 4,800-tonne ships.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.



