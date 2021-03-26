2021 March 26 18:36

exactEarth launches exactAIS Platinum Plus service

exactEarth Ltd., announces the launch of exactAIS Platinum Plus, the newest member of its industry-leading exactAIS® family of global real-time AIS vessel identification and tracking data services.

The addition of Platinum Plus to the exactAIS family of data services augments the Company’s real-time satellite AIS capability through the addition of thousands of coastal and vessel-based terrestrial AIS receivers to raise exactAIS performance to an unprecedented level, according to the company's release.

The additional AIS receivers will provide significantly enhanced vessel detection in ports and regions of high vessel density to deliver the ultimate in real-time global AIS vessel identification and location data services.

At the core of the exactAIS family of services is exactView RT, the Company’s second-generation satellite constellation. exactView RT consists of 58 payloads that are hosted onboard the Iridium NEXT constellation of satellites and is capable of delivering AIS data services from any vessel, anywhere on the globe, relaying that data securely to customers in real-time.

Platinum Plus will track and identify more than 600,000 AIS equipped vessels globally - of which approximately 250,000 of those vessels are in daily operation - with industry leading update rates and lowest available data latency.



About exactEarth Ltd.

exactEarth is a leading provider of global maritime vessel data for ship tracking and maritime situational awareness solutions. Since its formation in 2009, exactEarth has pioneered a powerful new method of maritime surveillance called Satellite AIS and has delivered to its clients a view of maritime behaviours across all regions of the world's oceans unrestricted by terrestrial limitations. exactEarth’s second-generation constellation, exactView RT, securely relays satellite-detected AIS vessel signals from any location on the earth’s surface to the ground in seconds – thus enabling global real-time vessel tracking. This unique capability consists of 58 advanced satellite payloads designed and built by L3Harris Technologies, Inc. under agreement with exactEarth and that are hosted onboard the Iridium NEXT constellation of satellites.