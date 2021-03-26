2021 March 26 14:38

Rosmorrechflot’s Basin Authorities to take delivery of 18 service ships in 2021

Among them are dredgers, buoy tenders and survey ships

IWW Basin Authorities subordinate to the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency are going to take the delivery of 18 service ships in 2021, Andrey Lavrishchev, head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), said at the extended meeting of Rosmorrechflot’s Board and Public Council. Among them is one O-class non-self-propelled dredger of Project 4395 (capacity - 700 cbm/h), six О-ПР class buoy tenders of Project 3052, six Р class buoy tenders of Project 3050.1А, two О class survey ships of Project RDB 66.62 and three Р class survey ships of Project 3330.

In pursuance of the state task for maintenance of inland water ways the year of 2021 is to see signing of contracts on construction of non-self-propelled dredgers of Project 4395 (4 units), buoy tenders of 3050А and 3050.1А designs (30 units) an survey ships with multi-beam echosounders of RDB 66.62 and 3330 design (5 units).

By the end of 2021, Marine Rescue Service is to take the delivery of firefighting rescue tugboat of Project NE011, 4-MW multifunctional rescue ship of Project MPSV07 and two boom-laying rescue boats of Project А40-2Б.