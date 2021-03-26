  The version for the print
    MAN 175D engines to power world’s largest live-fish carrier

    MAN Energy Solutions has won the order to supply the main engines for two newbuilding live-fish carriers, currently under construction at the Cemre shipyard in Turkey, according to the company's release.

    The first – a 2,200 cubic-metre vessel for Seivåg Shipping AS – will be powered by 2 × MAN 12V175D-MEM Tier III engines, while the second – an 8,000 cubic-metre vessel for Mowistar AS – will be powered by 4 × MAN 12V175D-MEM Tier III engines.

    This latter carrier, with a deadweight of ~12,000 tonnes, will be the largest battery-hybrid live-fish carrier of its kind in the world. Both customers are subsidiaries of Seistar AS from Torangsvåg, Norway. Norwegian outfit, Salt Ship Design AS, has designed both vessels, which feature several, new design solutions with a strong focus on hygiene, environment and quality, including batteries for energy storage and circular fish tanks.

    All engines will come with MAN turbochargers as well as MAN’s SaCoS engine control and safety system. Every engine will also feature MAN’s proprietary SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) closed-loop, temperature-controlled system that remains active over the entire load range, delivering low urea consumption and low emissions.

    About MAN 175D engine

    MAN Energy Solutions has developed the MAN 175D engine range to supplement and complete its product portfolio in the maritime sector. In three variants of 12, 16 and 20 cylinders, the engine is available with an output ranging from 1,500 to 4,400 kilowatts. This maximum output makes the engine the most powerful high-speed engine in the market. The MAN 175D is a reliable, high-performance engine that delivers increased uptime and low lifecycle costs. The engine’s state-of-the-art, optimised combustion delivers low emissions and an optimal fuel-consumption. It has been designed from the outset to comply with contemporary, as well as future, exhaust-gas-emission requirements and its ultra-compact, flexible SCR system enables vessel designers to optimise space on board.

    About MAN Energy Solutions

    Headquartered in Germany, MAN Energy Solutions employs some 14,000 people at over 120 sites globally. It's after-sales brand, MAN PrimeServ, offers a vast network of service centres to customers all over the world.

