2021 March 26 12:37

Annual capacity of Russian ports to be increased by 44 million tonnes this year

The ports’ capacity is to be increased through implementation of investment projects in Vysotsk, Ust-Luga, Taman, Novorossiysk and Vanino ports

Annual capacity of Russian ports to be increased by 44 million tonnes this year, Andrey Lavrishchev, head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), said at the extended meeting of Rosmorrechflot’s Board and Public Council. According to him, the ports’ capacity is to be increased through implementation of investment projects in Vysotsk, Ust-Luga, Taman, Novorossiysk and Vanino ports.

In 2022-2023, implementation of investment projects in Russian port will let increase their annual throughput capacity by 108 million tonnes.

Construction of federally owned facilities under the investment project “Construction of LNG transshipment complex in the Kamchatka Territory” will also begin in 2021, said Andrey Lavrishchev.