2021 March 26 11:56

Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard commences launching third diesel-electric submarine of Project 636.3

The series of six submarines intended for RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet is to be completed by 2024

Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it has commenced the procedure of launching the third diesel-electric submarine of Project 636.3 today, 26 March 2021. The Magadan submarine is intended for the Pacific Fleet of RF Navy.

The submarine of Project 636.3 developed by Rubin Central Design Bureau was laid down on 1 November 2019. The first Project 636.3 Kilo-class SSK, the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky was officially delivered to the Russian Navy on November 25, 2019. The Volkhov, the second submarine in the series, joiner RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet on 24 October 2020.

The contract for the Kilo-class submarine series was signed in September 2016 as part of the long-term plan of the Russian Ministry of Defense to strengthen the combat readiness of the Russian Navy and the programme for improving diesel-electric submarines. The Rubin Central Design Bureau modified the basic systems of the ship based on Project 636: torpedo and missile armament, information and control system, radar and sonar systems. A number of improvements were made to general ship systems to improve advanced stealth characteristics and increase comfort for the crew.

Submarines of the Improved Kilo-class (Project 636.3) feature combat effectiveness as compared with previous projects. The optimal ratio of acoustic stealth and target detection range, the latest inertial navigation system, modern automated information and control system, and powerful high-speed torpedo-missile weapons provide world-class priority for ships of this class in the field of non-nuclear underwater shipbuilding. Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard is the undisputed leader in the construction of submarines of this class, as well as their warranty and after-sales service.

General characteristics of 636 design submarines: endurance - 45 days, maximum depth - 300 m; submerged cruising range using economical speed - 400 miles; cruising range with snorkel and enhanced fuel supply at a speed of 7 knots - 7,500 miles; surface displacement - 2,350 cbm; the number of torpedo tubes - 6, underwater speed - 18 knots, complement - 52.

Admiralteiskie Verfi JSC is a key enterprise of shipbuilding, a centre of conventional submarine building of Russia. The shipyard is affiliated with the United Shipbuilding Corporation. A number of contracts are being successfully implemented at the shipyard for domestic and foreign customers. Two series of submarines are under construction now for RF and foreign Navies. Besides, a series of patrol icebreakers for RF Navy, a series of large shipping trawlers and a unique ice-resistant platform Severny Polyus are under construction. The Company’s staff numbers 7,700 persons. In 2020, the shipyard celebrated its 316th anniversary.

