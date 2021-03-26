  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 26 11:21

    World’s fastest all-electric passenger ship to launch in Stockholm

    The all-new foiling Candela P-30—the world’s fastest all-electric passenger ship—will hit Stockholm’s waterways in 2022, shuttling passengers to and from the archipelago above the waves without wakes, noise and CO2 emissions, according to the company's release.

    As soon as next year Candela’s new 30-passenger ferry P-30 will commence operations, with the intention of eventually replacing the city’s aging fleet of 60 diesel boats that serve commuters and visitors to and from the vast, 30 000-island archipelago that stretches from the city center. After sea trials, the P-30 will start commercial operation in 2023.

    At its introduction, the foiling P-30 will hold the distinction of setting several world records. It will be the longest-range electric passenger ship, as well as the fastest. But, it will also be the most energy efficient fast ship ever built.

    Funded jointly by Stockholm technology boat builder Candela, and the Swedish transport authority, the P-30 flies on computer-controlled hydrofoils which reduce energy consumption by 80 percent compared to the best fast ferries of today. This is the key to its long all-electric range at high speeds. The higher service speeds will allow the new P-30 ferry to shuttle more passengers farther and faster than any other electric ship, and will be able to service even the longest routes because it can travel more than three hours at 20 knot cruise speeds before recharging.

    The P-30 can also operate in urban waterways at higher speeds than traditional passenger boats because it creates virtually no wake that would otherwise damage nearby vessels or property.

    The all-new high tech P-30 ferry from Candela will offer superior comfort and seakeeping from its Flight controller, a computer that analyzes the boat’s pitch and roll a hundred times a second and automatically adjusts the foils to keep it level above the waves.

    Thanks to the computer and software, the ride is artificially stable, leaving even the most seasick-prone passengers with smiles on their faces.

    The P-30's hydrofoil tech provides other benefits over conventional ships, too.

    A recent report by the municipality of Stockholm estimates the overall cost of operating the Candela P-30 will be half the cost of conventional diesel ferries.

    P-30 consumes about 3 kWh per nautical mile, which is one tenth of a conventional ship and comparable to the energy consumption of a modern electric-hybrid bus.

    Candela P-30 is based on Candela’s leading electric hydrofoil technology for leisure boats. The 25 foot Candela Seven is Europe’s currently best-selling premium electric recreational craft.

Другие новости по темам: passenger ship, P-30, Candela  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 26

17:36 KCC’s newbuilding program near completion with the delivery of the seventh CLEANBU vessel
17:16 Wan Hai Lines confirms orders for 5 new vessels
17:00 This year’s first shift of cadets completed their sailing practice on Nadezhda sailboat
16:42 Port of Amsterdam wants to be the frontrunner in transition
16:31 Port of Antwerp, Fluxys, and Titan LNG celebrate the christening of a new LNG bunker barge
16:30 Short-sea terminal to be opened at the Port of Gothenburg
16:05 Last icebreaker leaves port of Rotterdam
15:53 Industry-leading container tracking system now available at 65% of APM Terminals’ facilities
15:31 Nevsky Shipyard lays down keel section of mid-size sea tanker Vasily Nikitin of Project 23130
15:04 MAN 175D engines to power world’s largest live-fish carrier
14:38 Rosmorrechflot’s Basin Authorities to take delivery of 18 service ships in 2021
14:13 Platts and SEA-LNG announce a new collaboration to improve the visibility of LNG fuel pricing
13:49 Dredging at Russia’s IWW planned by Rosmorrechflot to total 21.7 million cubic meters in 2021
13:20 Methanol Institute welcomes Maersk as association’s newest member
12:37 Annual capacity of Russian ports to be increased by 44 million tonnes this year
12:14 Haldor Topsoe and Nel ASA to offer end-to-end green ammonia and eMethanol™ solutions
11:56 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard commences launching third diesel-electric submarine of Project 636.3
11:38 Shell completes its first LNG bunkering operation at the Port of Gibraltar
11:21 World’s fastest all-electric passenger ship to launch in Stockholm
11:11 Yamal LNG reaches fifty million tons milestone
10:27 Bunker prices decrease at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:54 Severnaya Verf starts cutting steel for ninth trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO Group
09:35 Oil prices increase
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of March 25

2021 March 25

18:30 Port of Antwerp created its digital twin based on Antwerp Port Information & Control Assistant (APICA)
18:12 Damen Shipyards Cape Town launches SA Navy’s first multi-mission inshore patrol vessel
18:07 Dogger Bank Wind Farm unveils design for operations and maintenance base at the Port of Tyne
17:38 Information on Big Port of Saint Petersburg in RF Seaports Register amended
17:26 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 12, 2021
17:16 Aker Solutions partners up for sustainable energy projects in the UK
16:51 ClassNK begins joint investigative research with Sompo Japan on risk assessment of autonomous ships
16:42 Bunker prices are going down at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
16:36 PETRONAS becomes world's first to produce LNG from two floating facilities
16:20 Astrakhan Ship Repair Yard lays down rescue tugboat of Project 22870 named Mikhail Chekov
15:13 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga invested over RUB 21 million in its development in 2020
14:15 MAN Energy Solutions lands large VLCC order
13:58 RF Government’s Environment Supervision Agency resumes inspection of stevedores
13:11 Aries Marine and ABS complete JDP Using 3D Models to streamline the class process
12:49 Russian Federal Fisheries Agency set to upgrade fish terminals of Murmansk seaport
12:05 Boskalis expands Marker Wadden with two new nature islands
11:53 Finnpilot in 2020: the continuity of pilotage activities was safeguarded through successful protective measures
11:05 Wilhelmsen sets up to USD 500 million investment target for renewables
10:38 Enel X and Fincantieri commit to the energy transition for maritime transport in Italy
10:34 Dmitry Bystrov appointed as Managing Director of Nobel Brothers Shipyard
10:12 NOVATEK obtains North-Gydanskiy license area
09:49 Damen teams up with MO4 to support sustainable energy production offshore
09:45 Russian frigate Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov makes an unofficial visit to Greece
09:26 Oil prices are considerably down
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of March 24

2021 March 24

18:27 Microplastic сollection device to be installed on Marusumi Paper's newbuilding wood chip carrier
17:50 Wan Hai Lines holds online ship naming ceremony
17:35 Rosatom offers comprehensive package of services to investors in Arctic projects
17:06 Jotun launches an advanced hull optimisation programme HullKeeper
16:51 Expert considers investments in alternative sources of energy as viable option for Arctic
16:27 Yanmar conducts field demonstration test for maritime hydrogen fuel cell system
15:58 International Association of Ports and Harbors welcomes its new members
15:15 Kalmar’s high-performance, fuel-efficient straddle carrier technology to enhance TIPC fleet at Keelung Port, Taiwan
14:52 Ports of Сastellón and Сartagena renewed their PERS certifications
14:15 HMM takes delivery of first 16,000 TEU containership HMM Nuri
13:49 Reconstruction of Shakhtersk port to expand its capacity to 20 million tonnes by 2025