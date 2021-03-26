-
2021 March 26 10:27
Bunker prices decrease at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
The difference with bunker prices at the port of Rotterdam is $10 on the average
According to IAA PortNews, average bunker indications at the port of St. Petersburg as of 26 March 2021 are as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $345 pmt (-$14 versus the previous period; $20 lower than in Rotterdam).
Average price of MGO - $490 pmt (-$20 versus Tuesday; $7 lower than in Rotterdam).
Average price of ULSFO - $480 pmt (-$5 versus the previous period; $5 higher than in Rotterdam).
Average VLSFO 0,5% - $435 pmt (-$20 versus the previous period; $17 lower than in Rotterdam).
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
