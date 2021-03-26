  The version for the print
    Severnaya Verf starts cutting steel for ninth trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO Group

    The ship keel-laying is scheduled for May 2021

    Saint-Petersburg based Severnaya Verf shipyard says it has started cutting steel for the ninth processing trawler of Project 170701 intended for ROLIZ LLC (a company of NOREBO Group). The ship keel-laying is scheduled for May 2021.

    It will be the third trawler of the Group  intended for operation in the Far East fishery basin. The ship’s design capacity foresees catching of up to 230 tonnes of fish per day.

    As it was reported earlier, Norebo is to invest up to RUB 38.4 billion in construction of 10 processing trawlers. The series is intended for bottom and pelagic trawling, processing and storage of fish. The ships’ multifunctional fish processing plants are intended for production of fillet, minced fish, fish liver and fish flower.

    On 31 August 2020 Severnaya Verf shipyard launched the lead processing trawler of Project 170701, Kapitan Sokolov ordered by NOREBO Group’s Rybprominvest. On 30 March 2021, the shipyard is to launch the first serial ship of 170701 design, named Kapitan Geller.

    Severnaya Verf shipyard (corporate member of United Shipbuilding Corporation) is among leading shipbuilding companies of Russia’s defence industry. The company was founded on November 14, 1912, as Putilovskaya Shipyard. Since then the shipbuilding company has built more than 600 warships and commercial vessels, including cruisers, destroyers, minesweepers, patrol vessels and submarines destroyers, research and passenger vessels, timber cargo carriers, trawlers, container ships and Ro-Ro vessels, tugboats and floating docks. The shipyard’s backlog of orders currently includes the series of frigates, corvettes and other vessels.

    Established in 1997, Norebo is one of Russia’s three largest fishing companies. The group numbers 16 fishing companies in the North-West Region and in the Far East of Russia. The group’s fleet consists of over 40 medium-size and large-size fishing ships operating in all key fishing areas of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. With its head office in Murmansk, Norebo sells its products both in Russia and in the foreign markets.

