2021 March 26 09:35

Oil prices increase

Oil prices rose by 0.86%-1.13%

As of March 26, 07:52, Moscow time, Brent Crude futures for May settlement were trading 0.86% higher to settle at $62.48 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 1.13% to close at $59.22 a barrel.

Crude oil prices rise amid concerns over the commodity supplies as Suez Canal remains blocked.