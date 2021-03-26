  The version for the print
    Oil prices increase

    Oil prices rose by 0.86%-1.13%

    As of March 26, 07:52, Moscow time, Brent Crude futures for May settlement were trading 0.86% higher to settle at $62.48 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 1.13% to close at $59.22 a barrel.

    Crude oil prices rise amid concerns over the commodity supplies as Suez Canal remains blocked.

2021 March 26

10:27 Bunker prices decrease at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:54 Severnaya Verf starts cutting steel for ninth trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO Group
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of March 25

2021 March 25

18:30 Port of Antwerp created its digital twin based on Antwerp Port Information & Control Assistant (APICA)
18:12 Damen Shipyards Cape Town launches SA Navy’s first multi-mission inshore patrol vessel
18:07 Dogger Bank Wind Farm unveils design for operations and maintenance base at the Port of Tyne
17:38 Information on Big Port of Saint Petersburg in RF Seaports Register amended
17:26 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 12, 2021
17:16 Aker Solutions partners up for sustainable energy projects in the UK
16:51 ClassNK begins joint investigative research with Sompo Japan on risk assessment of autonomous ships
16:42 Bunker prices are going down at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
16:36 PETRONAS becomes world's first to produce LNG from two floating facilities
16:20 Astrakhan Ship Repair Yard lays down rescue tugboat of Project 22870 named Mikhail Chekov
15:13 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga invested over RUB 21 million in its development in 2020
14:15 MAN Energy Solutions lands large VLCC order
13:58 RF Government’s Environment Supervision Agency resumes inspection of stevedores
13:11 Aries Marine and ABS complete JDP Using 3D Models to streamline the class process
12:49 Russian Federal Fisheries Agency set to upgrade fish terminals of Murmansk seaport
12:05 Boskalis expands Marker Wadden with two new nature islands
11:53 Finnpilot in 2020: the continuity of pilotage activities was safeguarded through successful protective measures
11:05 Wilhelmsen sets up to USD 500 million investment target for renewables
10:38 Enel X and Fincantieri commit to the energy transition for maritime transport in Italy
10:34 Dmitry Bystrov appointed as Managing Director of Nobel Brothers Shipyard
10:12 NOVATEK obtains North-Gydanskiy license area
09:49 Damen teams up with MO4 to support sustainable energy production offshore
09:45 Russian frigate Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov makes an unofficial visit to Greece
09:26 Oil prices are considerably down
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of March 24

2021 March 24

18:27 Microplastic сollection device to be installed on Marusumi Paper's newbuilding wood chip carrier
17:50 Wan Hai Lines holds online ship naming ceremony
17:35 Rosatom offers comprehensive package of services to investors in Arctic projects
17:06 Jotun launches an advanced hull optimisation programme HullKeeper
16:51 Expert considers investments in alternative sources of energy as viable option for Arctic
16:27 Yanmar conducts field demonstration test for maritime hydrogen fuel cell system
15:58 International Association of Ports and Harbors welcomes its new members
15:15 Kalmar’s high-performance, fuel-efficient straddle carrier technology to enhance TIPC fleet at Keelung Port, Taiwan
14:52 Ports of Сastellón and Сartagena renewed their PERS certifications
14:15 HMM takes delivery of first 16,000 TEU containership HMM Nuri
13:49 Reconstruction of Shakhtersk port to expand its capacity to 20 million tonnes by 2025
13:14 DNV issues Statement of Feasibility for Seaplace’s CROWN Spar offshore floating wind platform
12:31 Wärtsilä signs Optimised Maintenance agreements to support Japanese LNG carriers with digital solutions
12:18 Asia’s first ship-to-containership LNG bunkering undertaken by CMA CGM and FueLNG at the Port of Singapore
11:50 Decarbonization in Shipping Forum to be held as digital event on 14-15 April 2021
11:24 Arctic Ports Forum opens in Arkhangelsk
11:02 Feasibility study on export of South Australian green hydrogen to Rotterdam
10:19 GTT and SDARI obtain AiP from DNV for a new design of large Bulk Carrier integrating an LNG fuel tank with increased autonomy
09:47 Bunker prices continue decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:28 Oil prices are slightly up
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of March 23

2021 March 23

18:16 New Havyard Ship Technology AS changes its name to Havyard Leirvik AS
17:59 Iceland’s final Senior Arctic Officials’ meeting marks successful Chairmanship and hits record participation
17:37 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov practiced replenishment of fuel from sea tanker Vyazma
17:13 British Ports Association urging final push with important UK-wide marine safety compliance exercise
17:06 DNV awards AiP to DSME for rotor sail system
16:42 Anti-submarine ships of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet went to sea as part of tactical exercises
16:18 MES-S announces delivery of a 66,000 dwt type bulk carrier M.V. "JAL KALPAVRISH"
15:51 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
15:26 Port of Gdańsk completes its major investment project
15:02 Rates of investment harbor dues in Novorossiysk and Tuapse seaports approved