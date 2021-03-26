-
2021 March 26 09:35
Oil prices increase
Oil prices rose by 0.86%-1.13%
As of March 26, 07:52, Moscow time, Brent Crude futures for May settlement were trading 0.86% higher to settle at $62.48 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 1.13% to close at $59.22 a barrel.
Crude oil prices rise amid concerns over the commodity supplies as Suez Canal remains blocked.
