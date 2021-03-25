2021 March 25 18:30

Port of Antwerp created its digital twin based on Antwerp Port Information & Control Assistant (APICA)

It will take 2-3 years to develop the required infrastructure to ensure high-quality deductive analysis based on comprehensive data

In March 2021, the Port of Antwerp became the world’s first port with a fully automated control, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Piet Opstaele, Innovation Enablement Manager, Port of Antwerp, as saying at Smart Ports Russia 2021 - Conference on the Modernization of Ports and Terminals organized by ICF – International Conferences.

According to the speaker, the port regularly invests in its hardware infrastructure. By today, it has established a center for remote control of the port operation. Now, the investments are primarily aimed at 5G digital content.

The digital twin is based on Antwerp Port Information & Control Assistant (APICA) developed by the port. The system involving cameras, sensors and means of communication lets monitor what is happening in the port including movements and incidents, explained Piet Opstaele. Data provided by sensors, cameras, drones, weather forecast is accumulated and analyzed. The deductive reasoning prepared by an artificial intelligence is then published through several channels used by customers. According to Piet Opstaele, it will take 2-3 years to develop the required infrastructure to ensure high-quality deductive analysis based on comprehensive data.

The Port of Antwerp is located in Flanders (Belgium). It is a seaport in the heart of Europe accessible to capesize ships. Antwerp stands at the upper end of the tidal estuary of the Scheldt. The estuary is navigable by ships of more than 100,000 Gross Tons as far as 80 km inland. The Port of Antwerp's inland location provides a more central location in Europe than the majority of North Sea ports. Antwerp's docks are connected to the hinterland by rail, road, and river and canal waterways.

The City of Antwerp and the City of Bruges have reached an agreement to merge their respective ports. Both parties aim to finalise the transaction in the course of 2021. With a total throughput of 278 million tonnes per year, the unified port will be able to consolidate its leading position in the world.