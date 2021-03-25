  The version for the print
  • 2021 March 25 17:16

    Aker Solutions partners up for sustainable energy projects in the UK

    Aker Solutions and Doosan Babcock have agreed to jointly deliver projects for low-carbon solutions and renewable energy in the UK.

    The partners will particularly focus on pursuing and winning contracts for new hydrogen production plants, and facilities for carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS). Opportunities for other projects within the process and energy industries will also be explored.

    The duo has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and established a team with key people from both organizations. The combination of Aker Solutions and Doosan Babcock provides a full engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) solution for the UK’s progressive energy transition agenda. The two companies have already identified some key prospects which they are positioning for.

    Aker Solutions has operations in more than 20 countries worldwide. In the UK, the company’s key locations are in Scotland and South East England. The company has for 50 years delivered complete solutions to oil and gas operators, spanning concept development, engineering, construction, installation, subsea technology and support to facilities in operation offshore and onshore. Over the past years, Aker Solutions has established substantial business within decarbonization and renewables.

    As a part of the global Doosan group, Doosan Babcock is an engineering and construction company in the UK. The company has a solid track record from onshore projects and construction of power plants in the UK and has also experience from carbon capture plant projects.

    Aker Solutions delivers integrated solutions, products and services to the global energy industry. Aker Solutions employs approximately 14,000 people in more than 20 countries.

2021 March 25

18:30 Port of Antwerp created its digital twin based on Antwerp Port Information & Control Assistant (APICA)
18:12 Damen Shipyards Cape Town launches SA Navy’s first multi-mission inshore patrol vessel
18:07 Dogger Bank Wind Farm unveils design for operations and maintenance base at the Port of Tyne
17:38 Information on Big Port of Saint Petersburg in RF Seaports Register amended
17:26 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 12, 2021
16:51 ClassNK begins joint investigative research with Sompo Japan on risk assessment of autonomous ships
16:42 Bunker prices are going down at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
16:36 PETRONAS becomes world's first to produce LNG from two floating facilities
16:20 Astrakhan Ship Repair Yard lays down rescue tugboat of Project 22870 named Mikhail Chekov
15:13 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga invested over RUB 21 million in its development in 2020
14:15 MAN Energy Solutions lands large VLCC order
13:58 RF Government’s Environment Supervision Agency resumes inspection of stevedores
13:11 Aries Marine and ABS complete JDP Using 3D Models to streamline the class process
12:49 Russian Federal Fisheries Agency set to upgrade fish terminals of Murmansk seaport
12:05 Boskalis expands Marker Wadden with two new nature islands
11:53 Finnpilot in 2020: the continuity of pilotage activities was safeguarded through successful protective measures
11:05 Wilhelmsen sets up to USD 500 million investment target for renewables
10:38 Enel X and Fincantieri commit to the energy transition for maritime transport in Italy
10:34 Dmitry Bystrov appointed as Managing Director of Nobel Brothers Shipyard
10:12 NOVATEK obtains North-Gydanskiy license area
09:49 Damen teams up with MO4 to support sustainable energy production offshore
09:45 Russian frigate Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov makes an unofficial visit to Greece
09:26 Oil prices are considerably down
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of March 24

2021 March 24

18:27 Microplastic сollection device to be installed on Marusumi Paper's newbuilding wood chip carrier
17:50 Wan Hai Lines holds online ship naming ceremony
17:35 Rosatom offers comprehensive package of services to investors in Arctic projects
17:06 Jotun launches an advanced hull optimisation programme HullKeeper
16:51 Expert considers investments in alternative sources of energy as viable option for Arctic
16:27 Yanmar conducts field demonstration test for maritime hydrogen fuel cell system
15:58 International Association of Ports and Harbors welcomes its new members
15:15 Kalmar’s high-performance, fuel-efficient straddle carrier technology to enhance TIPC fleet at Keelung Port, Taiwan
14:52 Ports of Сastellón and Сartagena renewed their PERS certifications
14:15 HMM takes delivery of first 16,000 TEU containership HMM Nuri
13:49 Reconstruction of Shakhtersk port to expand its capacity to 20 million tonnes by 2025
13:14 DNV issues Statement of Feasibility for Seaplace’s CROWN Spar offshore floating wind platform
12:31 Wärtsilä signs Optimised Maintenance agreements to support Japanese LNG carriers with digital solutions
12:18 Asia’s first ship-to-containership LNG bunkering undertaken by CMA CGM and FueLNG at the Port of Singapore
11:50 Decarbonization in Shipping Forum to be held as digital event on 14-15 April 2021
11:24 Arctic Ports Forum opens in Arkhangelsk
11:02 Feasibility study on export of South Australian green hydrogen to Rotterdam
10:19 GTT and SDARI obtain AiP from DNV for a new design of large Bulk Carrier integrating an LNG fuel tank with increased autonomy
09:47 Bunker prices continue decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:28 Oil prices are slightly up
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of March 23

2021 March 23

18:16 New Havyard Ship Technology AS changes its name to Havyard Leirvik AS
17:59 Iceland’s final Senior Arctic Officials’ meeting marks successful Chairmanship and hits record participation
17:37 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov practiced replenishment of fuel from sea tanker Vyazma
17:13 British Ports Association urging final push with important UK-wide marine safety compliance exercise
17:06 DNV awards AiP to DSME for rotor sail system
16:42 Anti-submarine ships of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet went to sea as part of tactical exercises
16:18 MES-S announces delivery of a 66,000 dwt type bulk carrier M.V. "JAL KALPAVRISH"
15:51 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
15:26 Port of Gdańsk completes its major investment project
15:02 Rates of investment harbor dues in Novorossiysk and Tuapse seaports approved
14:40 AIDA ships dock for the first time at new Dubai Cruise Terminal
14:15 Hywind Scotland remains the UK’s best performing offshore wind farm
13:44 Neptune Energy announces the installation of four Enhanced Horizontal Subsea Tree Systems in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea
13:00 Ministry of Industry and Trade commences drafting ‘green’ shipping incentives law