2021 March 25 17:16

Aker Solutions partners up for sustainable energy projects in the UK

Aker Solutions and Doosan Babcock have agreed to jointly deliver projects for low-carbon solutions and renewable energy in the UK.

The partners will particularly focus on pursuing and winning contracts for new hydrogen production plants, and facilities for carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS). Opportunities for other projects within the process and energy industries will also be explored.

The duo has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and established a team with key people from both organizations. The combination of Aker Solutions and Doosan Babcock provides a full engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) solution for the UK’s progressive energy transition agenda. The two companies have already identified some key prospects which they are positioning for.

Aker Solutions has operations in more than 20 countries worldwide. In the UK, the company’s key locations are in Scotland and South East England. The company has for 50 years delivered complete solutions to oil and gas operators, spanning concept development, engineering, construction, installation, subsea technology and support to facilities in operation offshore and onshore. Over the past years, Aker Solutions has established substantial business within decarbonization and renewables.



As a part of the global Doosan group, Doosan Babcock is an engineering and construction company in the UK. The company has a solid track record from onshore projects and construction of power plants in the UK and has also experience from carbon capture plant projects.



Aker Solutions delivers integrated solutions, products and services to the global energy industry. Aker Solutions employs approximately 14,000 people in more than 20 countries.