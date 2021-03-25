2021 March 25 16:42

Bunker prices are going down at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)

The difference with the port of Singapore is $3 on the average

According to IAA PortNews, the average indicative prices at the port of Vladivostok as of 25 March 2021 are as follows:

- IFO-380 НS - $365 pmt (down $5 versus the previous period; $19 lower than in Singapore)

- MGO- $512 pmt (flat versus the Tuesday; $5 lower than in Singapore)

- VLSFO 0.5% - $505 pmt (down $5 versus the previous period; $15 higher than in Singapore).

There is still a seasonal deficit in the Far East region due to lower supplies in winder period.

The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of non-compliant fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

From 1 January 2020, the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50% in the areas beyond ECAs.

IAA PortNews’ analytical product “Price Bulletin” offers detailed indications of bunker fuels in the ports of Russia.