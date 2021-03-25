2021 March 25 15:13

Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga invested over RUB 21 million in its development in 2020

In 2020, investments of Multipurpose Reloading Complex LLC operating in the port of Ust-Luga exceeded RUB 21 million. The bulk of the amount was allocated for ensuring safety of loading/unloading works.

Environment protection is among the priorities of MRC’s development programme. The company regularly upgrades its environmental equipment. In 2020, Multipurpose Reloading Complex acquired a mobile unit for suppressing dust while handling loose cargo. The new equipment can operate round the year in different modes, using either water mist or dry ice granules, depending on weather conditions.

Outdoor lighting system was upgraded at the terminal including modernization of the lightning pole. Halogen lamps were replaced with more powerful and efficient LED lamps. Modernization of the equipment enhanced the efficiency and safety of cargo handling in dark time.