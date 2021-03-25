2021 March 25 12:49

Russian Federal Fisheries Agency set to upgrade fish terminals of Murmansk seaport

A new terminal will also be built on the reclaimed land



Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency) is preparing a large-scale reconstruction of fish terminals within the Port of Murmansk, says press center of the Murmansk Region Government.



The project is foreseen by the Strategy developed by the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation aimed at development of terminals for comprehensive servicing of fishing ships including coastal logistic infrastructure intended for transportation, storage and distribution of fish products. The Strategy covers the period till 2030.



The project provides reconstruction of the existing berths and construction of a new terminal on the reclaimed land. It will be able to accommodate vessels like nuclear-powered icebreaking combo LASH carrier / containership Sevmorput.



The project was discussed at the working meeting between Andrey Chibis, Murmansk Region Governor, and Peotr Savchuk, Deputy Head of Rosrybolovstvo.



“As of today, the Sevmorput cannot call here for a proper unloading. The first phase is focused on that – the new berth will be able to accommodate the ship for unloading of reefer containers and other containers as well. We should build a terminal able to provide comprehensive services and handle maximum volumes of cargo. That will be in the focus of the second phase. We are to ensure proper servicing of modern ships, their unloading, maintenance and repair”, emphasized Peotr Savchuk.



