    Aries Marine and ABS complete JDP Using 3D Models to streamline the class process

    ABS and Aries Marine recently completed a Joint Development Project (JDP) to use 3D Models to streamline the class process for piping systems. This was the first 3D systems review project for ABS, according to the company's release.

    The JDP focused mainly on piloting 3D-model-based plan review, exchanging design data, and tailoring the process to Aries Marine’s modeling practices. Pushing the boundaries, this JDP incorporated a combination of 3D CAD models and 3D laser scans to represent a retrofit design.

    Advances in technology and 3D modeling techniques now enable one, end-to-end project model helping designers achieve a time savings of up to 10-25% with the elimination of 2D, paper-based drawings.

    About ABS

    ABS, a leading global provider of classification and technical advisory services to the marine and offshore industries, is committed to setting standards for safety and excellence in design and construction. Focused on safe and practical application of advanced technologies and digital solutions, ABS works with clients to develop accurate and cost-effective compliance, optimized performance and operational efficiency for marine and offshore assets.

