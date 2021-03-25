2021 March 25 10:38

Enel X and Fincantieri commit to the energy transition for maritime transport in Italy

Enel X and Fincantieri have signed a letter of intent to work together on building and running next-generation port infrastructure with a low environmental impact and developing electricity-powered solutions for ground logistics services, according to the company's release.

In its first stage dedicated to projects with a national scope, the agreement specifically pertains to: cold ironing, which refers to providing a shoreside power source to docked ships; management and optimization of energy exchanges in new infrastructure; electricity storage and production systems that use renewable sources and fuel cells. The partnership will also ensure that initiatives rolled out in Italy can be replicated in other countries, such as Spain, Portugal and Greece. The letter of intent might be subject to future binding agreements that the parties will define in compliance with the applicable normative and regulatory profiles, including those relating to transactions between related parties.



The collaboration between Enel X, Enel's global business line, and Fincantieri, one of the world's largest ship builders, will energize the implementation of electricity-based solutions and decarbonization at ports. A growing number of ports and docks in Italy, and subsequently in other European countries, will offer cold ironing. This initiative will lead to the creation of a far-reaching European cold ironing network.



