2021 March 25 09:45

Russian frigate Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov makes an unofficial visit to Greece

The newest Russian frigate Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov is making an unofficial visit to the Greek port of Piraeus, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

In honor of the visit, high-ranking representatives of Greece and the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Hellenic Republic will visit the ship of the Northern Fleet.

Russian sailors are planning to replenish food supplies in the Greek port.

The frigate's stay in the port of Piraeus, which he is visiting for the second time, will last until March 26. On Friday, the ship will leave for the Mediterranean to continue the planned activities of its first long voyage.

In total, during the voyage, which began on December 30 last year, the frigate traveled more than 15 thousand nautical miles and visited the ports of Algeria, Greece, Egypt, Turkey, Cyprus and Syria.