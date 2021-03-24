2021 March 24 17:50

Wan Hai Lines holds online ship naming ceremony

Wan Hai Lines Ltd. held ship naming ceremonies for WAN HAI 327, WAN HAI 328 and WAN HAI 329 accompanied by a charity donation today (24. Mar.). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a physical ceremony was replaced by an online one, according to the company's release.

WAN HAI 327, WAN HAI 328 and WAN HAI 329 are the last three vessels in a series of 3,055 TEU containerships built by Japan Marine United Corporation Kure Shipyard.

The 3,055 TEU series is based on an extra-wide beam design presenting an Loa of 203.5 m for a 34.8 m breadth, making them one of the most compact 3,000 TEU-class vessels. They are designed with a deadweight capacity of 37,160 mt on 11.5 m draft and a maximum cruising speed of 21.60 nautical miles. The design of 3,055 teu series takes energy efficiency and environmentally-friendly aspect into account. Moreover, all the ships delivered are certified with “Smart Ship” notations by DNV GL. The newbuildings are part of Wan Hai Lines efforts to ensure their continuous pursuit of fleet upgrade in order to provide most quality service to customers.

WAN HAI 327 will be delivered on March 26th at JMU Kure shipyard. After delivery, she will join Wan Hai Lines’ China-India service to provide efficient delivery service between China, Malaysia and India.