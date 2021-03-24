2021 March 24 18:27

Microplastic сollection device to be installed on Marusumi Paper's newbuilding wood chip carrier

Marusumi Paper Co., Ltd. and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced to install a microplastic collection device, which is under joint development by MOL and Miura Co., Ltd., on a newbuilding woodchip carrier that will be delivered in 2022 and sail under Charter contract with Marusumi Paper. The first device was installed for a demonstration test announced on October 27, 2020. Since then, it has been installed on three bulk carriers, making this wood chip carrier the fifth vessel so equipped.

It is usual that the microplastics have been captured by the filter within the ballast water treatment system and discharged overboard. In order to collect the microplastics, the microplastic collection device has been installed and enable to collect the microplastics through this device. The performance of the devise has been confirmed as per designed through the demonstration test, making the device to be able to collect tens of thousands of microplastics per vessel annually.

Miura works to protect the maritime and global environment through development and sales of its ballast water treatment system (cumulative total units sold as of end FY2020: 1,200), which was launched in 2014, as well as this microplastics collection device.