2021 March 24 17:35

Rosatom offers comprehensive package of services to investors in Arctic projects

Rosatom can be a comprehensive strategic partner of the key players in the Arctic zone

State Atomic Energy Corporation "Rosatom" is ready to provide a comprehensive package of services under the Arctic projects. When speaking at the business forum “Arctic Ports” held in Arkhangelsk today, Deputy Head of Rosatom’s Northern Sea Route Directorate Maxim Kulinko, said that package would include regulatory activities, development of port infrastructure, autonomous energy system, port fleet, cargo carrying ships, icebreaker assistance, shipping management.

“Having accumulated experience we are ready to offer ready solutions... The State Corporation can be a comprehensive strategic partner of the key players by undertaking all those activities and providing a package of services ... When providing comprehensive services we offer a discount of up to 20%. It is essential that investors do not bear the CAPEX burden with only operational expenses to be incurred”, said Maxim Kulinko.

According to the speaker, the following projects are in the focus: Arctic LNG 2, Arctic LNG 1, Sever Bay, Ob LNG, Severnaya Zvezda. Among the promising projects are a deep-water terminal near Naiba settlement in Yakutia and a terminal near Nagloyngyn in Chukotka.