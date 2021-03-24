2021 March 24 17:06

Jotun launches an advanced hull optimisation programme HullKeeper

Jotun introduced HullKeeper, a proactive hull optimisation programme. HullKeeper combines Jotun’s extensive digital capabilities, ROV inspections and trusted analytical and technical expertise to help operators keep fuel, inspection and cleaning costs under control, according to the company's release.

Designed by Jotun’s team of hull performance experts, the four-part programme optimises hull performance, regardless of the chosen coating. Ship operators can take full control of their operations through hull monitoring, fouling risk alerts, inspections and advisory services. Operators can benefit from the complete package or select only the parts that work for them.



The HullKeeper programme is grounded in Jotun’s proprietary fouling risk algorithm, supported by data from different sources to make fouling control and efficiency more predictable. By providing insight into issues before they occur, ship operators can take planned corrective actions. And as more data and information accumulate, best practices can be identified and implemented across the whole fleet.



Jotun’s Global Digital & Data Director, Andreas Krapp, explains that increased fuel consumption related to biofouling accounts for about nine per cent of the 919 million tons of CO2 and 21 million tons of other greenhouse gases (GHG) emitted by shipping annually. While he acknowledges that it is unlikely that the industry will reach the full potential reduction of 85 million tons of GHGs, HullKeeper represents a genuine opportunity to help the industry make significant emissions reductions. “In addition to offering ship operators a cost-effective programme that can reduce GHG emissions, HullKeeper helps them save on bunkering costs,” he says. “In this way, HullKeeper incentivises improved environmental performance.”



As the world’s leading provider of marine coatings, Jotun recognises its role in helping the industry minimise its environmental footprint. In addition to products and solutions, the company continues to invest in innovative digital solutions to support customers. HullKeeper complements Jotun’s core hull performance offering and is consistent with the company’s focus on providing products and services to make shipping more sustainable.