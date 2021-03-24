2021 March 24 15:58

International Association of Ports and Harbors welcomes its new members

International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) says Mr. Kurt Beckett of Seattle, WA, USA, is a new Associate member (Class E). He is not new to the industry and to the IAPH, as he worked for the Port of Seattle and the Northwest Seaport Alliance in the recent past.

Maritime Policy Bureau (MPB) is a new Associate member (Class D) from Panama (Mr. Jorge Barakat, President). The company offers consultancy and analytical services to those in energy, environment, port, transport and logistics sectors who need more focused management and planning solutions.