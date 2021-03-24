2021 March 24 13:49

Reconstruction of Shakhtersk port to expand its capacity to 20 million tonnes by 2025

The reconstruction works are to be conducted within the coming two years



Sakhalin Region Governor Valery Limarenko has looked into the project on modernization of the largest coal terminal in the area. According to the regional Government, large-scale reconstruction of the port will let it almost double the throughput.



The works are to be conducted within the coming two years. The project foresees the construction of a digital port with a highly efficient loading infrastructure, fully automated coal storage facility of up to 3 million in capacity, technological lines with stacker-reclaimers.



That will let the port increase its capacity to 20 million tonnes by 2025.



Besides, 72 employees will undergo additional training.



Special attention is paid to compliance with environmental standards. Installaten of covered conveyors with dust suppression systems is foreseen under the project.



“Having expanded the capacity we are set to build up our presence in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines”, said Anatoly Balakin, Executive Director of Coal Seaport of Shakhtersk.



The terminal’s fleet currently numbers 4 self-propelled barges with a total deadweight of 30,000 tonnes, 3 barges of 600 dwt each, 2 shuttles, 9 tugs and 2 reloaders.



East Mining Company is among major Russian exporters of brown coal to countries of Asia-Pacific region.

It controls the full cycle from the extraction to the shipment of the product. The company’s key production assets are Solntsevsky coal mining site (Uglegorsk district of Sakhalin region) and, from 2013, the coal seaport of Shakhtersk, that has the status of a free port.

The company controls the full cycle from the extraction to the shipment of our product. Its Sakhalin coal reserves have more than 300 million tons (confirmed by State), and a prospected reserve in Magadan region of more than 100 million tons.

