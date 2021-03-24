2021 March 24 14:15

HMM takes delivery of first 16,000 TEU containership HMM Nuri

HMM has announced that HMM Nuri, the first of eight 16,000 TEU-class newbuild containerships, starts its first voyage from the port of Busan in Korea, according to the company's release. HMM’s 16,000 TEU container vessels have been built at the Ulsan shipyard of Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and are scheduled to be delivered from this March throughout the second quarter of 2021.

HMM Nuri will be deployed on the Far East Europe 4(FE4) route under THE Alliance’s product plan, with its port rotation of Busan, Shanghai, Ningbo, Yantian, Singapore, Suez Canal, Rotterdam, Hamburg, Antwerp, Southampton, Suez Canal, Yantian, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Busan.

The vessel has a nominal capacity of 16,010 TEU and is equipped with 1,200 plugs for reefer containers.

HMM is expected to enhance its environmental capabilities by adding newly-launched eight 16,000 TEU containerships. Each ship is fitted with an open-loop scrubber system embedded with hybrid-ready tech- nology, and selective catalytic reduction technology has been applied to reduce NOx emissions by 80% or more compared to the industry average.

The carbon footprint per vessel also can be reduced by 52% with greater energy efficiency, enabling HMM to accelerate the pathway towards decarbonisation.

Besides, HMM Nuri and her seven sister vessels have adopted a full range of modern container securing systems to improve operational safety. In particular, the lashing bridges have been designed as a wind- resistant structure that ensures reliable securing of containers from high winds.

The latest smart ship solution is one of the remarkable features of the vessels. All operational data will be transmitted to HMM’s Fleet Control Centre in real-time to have complete visibility over the ships.

HMM expects to strengthen its service competitiveness with a total of twenty highly efficient mega vessels, including twelve of the world`s largest 24,000 TEU container ships acquired last year. HMM plans to expand its capacity to about one million TEUs by 2022.