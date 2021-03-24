2021 March 24 11:50

Decarbonization in Shipping Forum to be held as digital event on 14-15 April 2021

Capital link is organizing a forum on "Decarbonization in Shipping - Moving from Discussion To Delivery" on Wednesday & Thursday, April 14 & 15, 2021, from 9:30 am - 3:30 pm GMT, as a digital event.

This two-day event will feature 65 speakers in 14 sessions covering all core topics and examining real practical solutions on how to address the biggest challenge the shipping industry has had to face so far - Reaching Zero. The agenda topics are carefully designed and selected by the Steering Committee comprised of leading experts in the Maritime Industry.

Given the global nature of this event, the speaker caliber and topic significance, the organizers expect a record turnout.

