2021 March 24 11:24

Arctic Ports Forum opens in Arkhangelsk

Infrastructure of Russia’s Arctic will be among the key topics



Business forum “Arctic Ports” that kicked off in Arkhangelsk will focus on the prospects of transportation system development in the Arctic, IAA PortNews correspondent reports from the forum.



The forum is organized by the Arkhangelsk Region Government, Agency for Regional Development and Shipbuilding Cluster of the Arkhangelsk Region.



The forum gathers representatives of federal and regional executive authorities, major transport and logistic companies, stevedores, ship owners, oil and gas operators, experts and specialists of educational institutions.



The purpose of the forum is to find efficient solutions for development of the transport system in the Arctic Zone of the Russian Federation