2021 March 24 09:47

Bunker prices continue decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

The difference with bunker prices at the port of Rotterdam is $10 on the average

According to IAA PortNews, average bunker indications at the port of St. Petersburg as of 24 March 2021 are as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $355 pmt (-$15 versus the previous period; $22 lower than in Rotterdam).

Average price of MGO - $510 pmt (-$15 versus the previous week; $6 higher than in Rotterdam).

Average price of ULSFO - $485 pmt (-$20 versus the previous period; $10 lower than in Rotterdam).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $455 pmt (-$25 versus the previous period; $15 lower than in Rotterdam).

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

IAA PortNews’ analytical product “Price Bulletin” offers detailed indications of bunker fuels in the ports of Russia.