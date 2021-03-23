2021 March 23 17:06

DNV awards AiP to DSME for rotor sail system

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) received an Approval in Principle (AiP) from leading classification society DNV for the DSME Rotor Sail System, an eco-friendly ship technology applicable to large oil tankers and LNG carriers, according to the company's release.

The approved rotor sail system is one of the next-generation fuel-saving eco-friendly auxiliary propulsion technologies. A rotor sail system incorporates the installation of cylindrical columns (rotors) on the ship’s deck to generate additional power to propel the ship by using the force of the wind and column rotation during operation. The technology offers a large driving force while being compact and simple to install.



Recently, wind sail technology has drawn attention from the global shipbuilding industry as expectations rise for the system to be a viable alternative to reduce ship fuel consumption and carbon emissions. DSME is aiming to produce its own system as an industry first for Korean shipbuilding.



DNV has already developed a standard for the certification of wind-assisted propulsion systems in response to inquiries for their independent assessment. After a joint development project with DSME and a review of the system’s main plans and documents against the relevant DNV rules for the classification of ships, DNV issued an AiP statement confirming that no significant obstacles exist to prevent the concept from being realized.



