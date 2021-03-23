2021 March 23 16:18

MES-S announces delivery of a 66,000 dwt type bulk carrier M.V. "JAL KALPAVRISH"

MITSUI E&S SHIPBUILDING CO., LTD. (MES-S) completed and delivered a 66,000 dwt type bulk carrier M.V. "JAL KALPAVRISH" (Hull No.1966) at its Tamano Shipyard on 22nd March, 2021, according to the company's release.

This is the 22nd ship of MES-S "neo66BC", the "wide beam shallow draft vessel" of its line-up "neo series".



The vessel has four cranes and five cargo holds, and keeps the superior usability of 56BC. The vessel is designed to have enough deadweight more than 66,000 metric tons and capacity more than 82,600 cubic meters for loading various cargos like coal, ore, grain, as well as lengthy/heavy cargo such as steel pipe and hot coil. Fuel oil consumption is less than that of a conventional Supramax bulk carrier despite its enlargement.

As a result of research work of interviews with ship owners and operators, investigations on ports all over the world and present trade patterns, wide beam (over-P'max) and shallow draft make it possible to have wide flexibility for operations and high transport efficiency.

The new hull form makes it possible to keep good performance in rough sea conditions as well as calm sea conditions and shows better maneuverability.

The size of hatch opening is the largest for this type of vessel in terms of both length and width. The Harmonised Common Structural Rules (H-CSR) is applied. Considering strengthened restriction for SOx emission, the vessel has multiple fuel oil tanks for switching of fuel oil.