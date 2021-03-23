  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 23 14:15

    Hywind Scotland remains the UK’s best performing offshore wind farm

    For its third consecutive year, Hywind Scotland – the world’s first floating offshore wind farm – reaches the highest average capacity factor for any wind farm in the UK.

    With an average capacity factor of 57.1% in the twelve months to March 2021, the floating offshore wind farm set a new record in the UK.

    During its first two years of operation, the wind farm achieved an average capacity factor of 54%. That compares to an offshore wind average in the U.K. of around 40%. The capacity factor is the ratio of actual energy output over a given period of time, to the maximum possible output. A higher capacity factor means lower intermittency and higher value.

    With this top of the charts performance, the Equinor-operated wind farm has truly proven the potential for floating offshore wind, paving the way for the UK’s announcement of 1GW of floating offshore wind to be developed in the UK by 2030.

    Equinor is the global leader in floating offshore wind. With Hywind Tampen onstream in 2022 Equinor will operate a third of floating offshore wind production worldwide.

    As the first project of its kind, the Hywind Scotland wind farm has provided valuable data and results that will help drive the whole industry forward.

    As a global major in offshore wind with decades of experience in developing offshore energy - oil and gas, Equinor is uniquely placed to drive forward global deployment of floating offshore wind.

    In 2009, Equinor installed the first ever floating offshore wind turbine, and Hywind Scotland followed in 2017 as the world’s first commercial floating offshore wind farm. It is now developing an even bigger project, Hywind Tampen, situated off the coast of Norway.

    This project, currently in construction, is on schedule to become the world’s largest floating wind farm as well as the first project ever to use wind energy to decarbonise offshore oil and gas production.

    A recent report from ORE Catapult showed potential pathways for the growth and cost reduction for floating offshore wind.

    Scale is key to cost reduction and Equinor has already seen a reduction in CAPEX per megawatt of 70% between its initial demonstrator, with a capacity of 2.3MW and Hywind Scotland, with a capacity of 30MW. The company expects a further 40% drop between Hywind Scotland and the 88MW Hywind Tampen.

    In the UK alone it is estimated that up to 17,000 jobs and £33.6bn of GVA could be generated by this innovative technology by 2050. The new areas floating offshore wind unlocks means the economic benefits of offshore wind will spread further, delivering long-term skilled jobs in places unsuitable for fixed bottom offshore wind.

    The UK has become one of the first countries to set a formal target for floating offshore wind, committing to 1GW by 2030. However, Equinor and others in industry are confident that we can go further than this, reaching up to 2GW by 2030 and building a multi-GW pipeline of projects to deliver the UK’s longer-term net zero objectives.

    About Equinor

    Equinor has an ambition to be a leading company in the energy transition. The offshore wind major powers more than one million European homes with renewable electricity from offshore wind farms in the UK and Germany. Equinor is building material offshore wind clusters in the US East Coast, the Baltic Sea and the North Sea. In the North Sea, Equinor is currently developing the world’s largest offshore wind farm, Dogger Bank, and the world’s biggest floating offshore wind farm, Hywind Tampen. The company is positioned for future offshore wind options in several geographies, including Europe, US and Americas and Asia.

Другие новости по темам: Hywind Scotland  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 23

15:51 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
15:26 Port of Gdańsk completes its major investment project
15:02 Rates of investment harbor dues in Novorossiysk and Tuapse seaports approved
14:40 AIDA ships dock for the first time at new Dubai Cruise Terminal
14:15 Hywind Scotland remains the UK’s best performing offshore wind farm
13:44 Neptune Energy announces the installation of four Enhanced Horizontal Subsea Tree Systems in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea
13:00 Ministry of Industry and Trade commences drafting ‘green’ shipping incentives law
12:41 Bureau Veritas certified Polar Pod, the Oceanic platform for the furious fifties
12:14 Dorian LPG signs contract for installing Kongsberg Digital's Vessel Insight to entire fleet of LPG carriers
11:24 Castor Maritime announces delivery of the two vessels
11:03 DeloPorts revenue increased by 33% in 2020 according to IFRS
10:45 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 23, 2021
10:21 Vantage reaches an agreement to manage, operate and market certain of Seadrill Partners LLC’s deepwater floaters
09:46 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 23,800 pmt
09:28 Oil prices decrease amid concerns over demand
09:11 Environmental Defense Fund joins Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping as knowledge partner
09:05 Baltic Dry Index as of March 22
08:36 Maersk orders new VGM service from APM Terminals Gothenburg
08:17 Qatar Petroleum signs a long-term SPA to supply 2 MTPA of LNG to China’s Sinopec

2021 March 22

18:47 UK government issues update on The Net Zero Innovation Portfolio
18:26 DNV models 20,000 years of weather and power outputs for ISO New England to support energy reliability studies
18:00 Klaipeda Seaport keeps its cargo turnover speed
17:39 Sever Bay Port terminal obtains state expert approval
17:16 Dublin Port invites alternative views on post-2040 port capacity challenge
17:15 Yang Ming holds naming ceremony for YM Constancy
16:58 Qatar Petroleum issues invitation to tender package to ship owners for future LNG carrier fleet
16:54 RF Government approves long-term programme of LNG production development
16:35 ClassNK issues AiP for design of methanol dual-fueled tanker
16:15 First vessel call at HHLA PLT Italy
15:39 Ghana's first floating LNG FRU classed by BV
14:14 Wärtsilä to deliver cargo handling and fuel supply systems for six very large LPG carrier vessels
12:14 MOL invests in Norway's Larvik Shipping
11:44 Solstad Offshore sells its two vessels Lady Astrid and Lady Caronline
10:59 Stockholm Norvik Port winner of prestigious construction prize
10:42 Navigation season opens on the Saimaa Canal
10:04 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 22, 2021
09:59 Brittany Ferries plots recovery course, after worst year in decades
09:38 Islands growth deal for Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles
09:27 Week starts with oil prices decrease
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of March 19

2021 March 21

16:12 Sanmar delivers latest in popular compact tug series
15:06 MOL to move into ocean shipping of liquefied CO2 ocean transport business through investment in Norway's Larvik Shipping AS
13:44 Cutter Seneca crewmembers return home following 42-day Mid-Atlantic patrol
12:19 Belfast Harbour supports Business in the Community Digital Donation Appeal
11:24 Princess Cruises reveals details of all inclusive UK 'Summer Seacations' on MedallionClass® ships
10:49 COVID-19 crew change crisis still a challenge - IMO Secretary-General

2021 March 20

15:16 Belfast Harbour launches community awards fund
14:12 PSA and Duisport team up to invest in multimodal logistics facilities in Asia and enhance Europe-Asia connectivity
13:36 CMA CGM introduces PSS for cargo from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland, Adriatic, North Africa, Morocco & the Mediterranean
12:31 Carnival Corporation recognized among best companies for Latinos to work
12:09 Further improvements for fishing industry at Lerwick
11:46 Port of Rotterdam Authority awards Reeweg major maintenance contract to KWS
11:13 UK ports industry calls on UK administrations to prioritise industry over politics
10:53 Digital ship clearance project seeks pilot port
10:22 Seabin collects plastics from Kaiserhafen
09:55 Statement from JAXPORT CEO Eric Green on proposed COVID-19 relief for Florida seaports

2021 March 19

18:00 Icebreaker assistance period ends in Vanino port
17:54 CMA CGM updates Winter Surcharge for the Russian ports of St Petersburg, Bronka and Ust-Luga
17:43 ABP port-centric manufacturing facility in Newport to create 60 new jobs
16:43 dship Carriers launches new F-500 vessel MV Charlie