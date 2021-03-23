2021 March 23 09:46

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 23,800 pmt

M100 fuel oil price grew by RUB 56

Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between March 15 and March 19 grew by RUB 56 and totaled RUB 23,800 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 900 to RUB 22,250 pmt;

Central Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 485 to RUB 232,667 pmt;

Volga Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 22 to RUB 21,772 pmt;

Southern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 600 to RUB 23,450 pmt;

Siberian Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 242 to RUB 26,367 pmt;

Far Eastern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 123 to RUB 34,410 pmt.