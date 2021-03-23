2021 March 23 08:36

Maersk orders new VGM service from APM Terminals Gothenburg

APM Terminals Gothenburg is now launching a new product that will facilitate weighing of containers and at the same time increase maritime safety. As 15 March, APM Terminals Gothenburg will start weighing all Maersk and Sealand export containers, according to the company's release.





The regulations for maritime safety and container weights are governed by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). The IMO guidelines mean that shippers are obliged to provide an accurate container weight through the standard of VGM (Verified Gross Mass). To make the process smoother for its customers, APM Terminals Gothenburg now offers the safe and seamless container weighing VGM service.



The first to accede to the new service was APM Terminal's largest customer, Maersk.



“Safety at sea is the foundation of our service. The VGM process provided by APM Terminals Gothenburg is fully automated and connected to our system in a simple way. This is the most reliable service we see in the market and we are proud that we can now launch this service to our Swedish customers”, says Pierre-Eric Papoz, Sales Manager Scandinavia at Maersk.



“Even though the service is new, we already see some interest from the market. Not only does the VGM service lead to increased maritime safety, our solution also contributes to simplified administration and reduced risk of unexpected additional costs for our customers,” says Magnus Lundberg, Head of Commercial at APM Terminals Nordic.



