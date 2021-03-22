2021 March 22 18:00

Klaipeda Seaport keeps its cargo turnover speed

The Port of Klaipeda says the turnover of its seaborne cargo has increased over 8 percent in February of the current year and nearly by 11 percent from the beginning of the year – in January – February- comparing with the same period of the previous year. The handling of the bulk cargo comprised the most important share in the entire cargo turnover.

In February Klaipeda Seaport stevedoring companies handled over 3,68 mln. tn of cargo exceeding the cargo turnover of the previous year by 8,4 pct. The most significant increase was recorded in the segment of bulk cargo – 26,1 pct.

Within the period of the first two months over 7,5 mln. th, i.e. more by 10,6 pct. comparing with the same period of 2020 has been handled. The curve of growth is apparent: the handling of bulk cargo increased by 17,8 pct., liquid cargo – by 7 pct. and the handling general cargo boosted by 2,8 pct.

„The results of the latest two months are remarkable and encouraging. We can assert that the beginning of the year answers the current position of business to grow „the lard“ for future. But it is rather difficult to forecast today the cargo handling growth in the coming months. So we believe that this growth that we have now will compensate the possible uncertainty of the coming period. We should be glad to finish the first quarter of the year having the average results of the previous year“, told director general of Klaipeda State Seaport Authority Algis Latakas.

In January – February of the current year 1063 vessels called the Seaport – more by 10 pct. comparing with the same period of the last year. But the number of passengers decreased – only 20 467 passengers travelled on board via Klaipeda Seaport, i.e less by 8,3 pct. passengers comparing with the same period.

Klaipeda Seaport is one of the few ports maintaining the growth tendency comparing with other Eastern Coast Baltic Seaports.