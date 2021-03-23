2021 March 23 10:21

Vantage reaches an agreement to manage, operate and market certain of Seadrill Partners LLC’s deepwater floaters

Vantage Drilling International (“Vantage”), has entered into a Framework Agreement and related Management and Marketing Agreements with Seadrill Partners LLC (“Seadrill Partners”) under which Vantage’s subsidiaries will provide operating, management and marketing services to Seadrill Partners and its subsidiaries in respect of four of their deepwater floaters, which include the drillships: the West Polaris and the West Capella, and the semisubmersibles: the West Leo and the West Sirius. The U.S. Bankruptcy Court - Southern District of Texas reviewed and approved the Framework Agreement and related agreements on March 18, 2021, according to the company's release.



Vantage Drilling International, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of two ultra-deepwater drillships, and five premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of, drilling units owned by others.